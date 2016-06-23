About this strain
Bruce Banner effects
Reported by real people like you
968 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
