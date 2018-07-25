About this product
DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.
*Hash Oil is FULL SPECTRUM!*
*Hash Oil is FULL SPECTRUM!*
About this strain
Chocolope, also known as "D-Line," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.
Chocolope effects
Reported by real people like you
974 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!