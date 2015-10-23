About this product
*Golden Ticket* - Hybrid (50% Sativa / 50% Indica) Golden Goat x Face Off OG. Golden Ticket cannabis strain is a balanced hybrid created at Archive Seeds Bank. She boasts an aroma mix of lemons, limes and sour skunk. Golden Ticket plants take about 70 days to be ready for harvest. Afterwards they reward growers with above moderate yields. Golden Ticket marijuana is good for evening and daytime recreational and medical use.
Golden Ticket, also known as "Mr. Dank," is a 50/50 balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Archive Seeds Bank that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
