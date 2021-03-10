(70% Sativa / 30% Indica) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. A perennial favorite, Green Crack is a sativa-dominant hybrid that was bred by inbreeding Skunk #1. Green Crack got its name from Snoop Dogg, though it's also known as Green Cush or simply Cush among smokers who prefer not to reference cocaine. The high is decidedly cerebral, with a big mood boost and a jolt of energy. This strain spurs creativity and helps patients get things done. It's most effective in treating anxiety and depression, along with ADHD, PTSD, and migraines. Green Crack has a sweet flavor with tropical and citrus notes. The buds are dense and tight. Dry mouth occurs frequently, while dry eyes, dizziness, and paranoia, happen less often. It's most common in the Pacific Northwester, California, Arizona, and Colorado. But it can be found almost anywhere else with relative ease. It's one of the most popular strains on the black market for this reason.