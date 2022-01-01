About this product
(80% Indica / 20% Sativa) Signature Strain grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. Herojuana is an indica dominant strain and is a cross between Petrolia Headstash and Killer New Haven. The strain is quite tempting and difficult to pass up. The buds are rich green that glisten with chunky trichomes. Moreover, the nugs are coated with amber hairs and a lime green hue at the very center of the dense calyxes. That beings said, the buds are not large, but in fact quite compact. As for the smell, it is extraordinary to say the least. It has a sweet and hearty aroma with earthy undertones. On the other hand, the Herojuana tastes sensational and is smooth during the inhale and exhale. As soon as you smoke the strain, the high will hit you almost immediately. You will feel a rush of soothing mellow relaxation course through your limbs and back. This buzz circles around the body for quite some time and delivers a euphoric sensation. The headstone is not as intense as it is supposed to be but you will feel focused and creative at the same time. Herojuana is equally effective at treating medical conditions like stress, depression and even anorexia.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!