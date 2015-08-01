About this product
(60% Indica / 40% Sativa) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. A potent cross between LA Confidential x Chocolope. LA Chocolate has fluffy medium size leafy golden hued nugs with rich orange undertones and loose, dense milky white trichomes. These nugs are splattered with long fiery orange hairs. LA Chocolate is known for its sweet lemony vanilla aroma and a taste or a sweet lemon vanilla cake with a hint of melon. Users describe the LA Chocolate high as an immediate onset of a cerebral head high that is intense before mellowing out to a relaxed body high that leaves you feeling utterly relaxed and at ease. This body high has a mild buzzing effect that spreads warmth throughout your body. Due to these potent effects, LA Chocolate is an ideal strain for patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, chronic pain due to illness or injury, and tension headaches and migraines.
About this strain
LA Chocolate, bred by DNA Genetics, is a 60/40 indica-dominant strain parented by their cherished LA Confidential indica and Chocolope sativa. This power-couple collectively passes on the best of their qualities: thick resin production, heavy yields, and a sweet, earthy aroma of chocolate and coffee. Its soothing physical effects sink through the body, keeping you relaxed while kindling the appetite.
LA Chocolat effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!