Indica dominate cross of Platinum GSC and SFV OG. Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid -- a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain -- fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. The flowers will stay fairly small and may not look super impressive, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in smell. The pine and lemon earthiness that SFV exudes can be a bit harsh and bitter if smoked, so this strain is one to save for the vaporizer if consuming directly. Its indica body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness, but once they do, everything will feel fine. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly.

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.