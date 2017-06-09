About this strain
Lemon Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Sour with Lost Coast OG. This strain produces effects that are relaxing but still allow you to be focused and coherent. Some say Lemon Diesel is a creeper strain, meaning that the high comes on slower than you might expect. This strain offers a delicious flavor that is fruity and sweet with hints of citrus and pepper. Growers say Lemon Diesel has a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. This strain placed in the top 10 at the Emerald Cannabis Cup in 2010.
Lemon Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
419 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
