About this product
White Fire OG (WiFi OG) x Strawberry Alien Kush. Indica Dominant
About this strain
Fire Alien Strawberry by OG Raskal Genetics is an extremely resinous flower. Created by crossing Kyle Kushman’s Strawberry Cough and Fire Alien Kush, Fire Alien Strawberry burst upward and outward with dense lateral growth catering to screen of green (SCROG) growers. The colas are hard and hairy, smelling of sweet fuel and herbs. Its strawberry-like terpenes are more apparent upon combustion and the effects are heady with a slight sativa-dominant bent.
Fire Alien Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
25% of people report feeling paranoid
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
