About this product
(80% Sativa Dominant) Sweet haze is a very strong sativa dominant hybrid strain. This strain is also a cross between three different species namely Skunk, Haze and Cannalopehaze. Due to the high sativa levels, this strain provides a very clear and relatively long lasting buzz (which of course depends on the amount smoked)
About this strain
Sweet Amnesia Haze by Sweet Seeds is a sativa cross of a prized Amnesia Haze cut. This strain emits all the same flavors and effects of Amnesia Haze, but with just a touch more citrus zest, cedar, and incense on the nose as well as a strong, uplifting cerebral buzz. This strain’s happy, heady effects make it ideal for consumers looking to shed stress while staying productive and alert.
Sweet Amnesia Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
75% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!