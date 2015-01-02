About this product
(80% Sativa / 20% Indica) A Blue Dream x White Moonshine cross. This dank bud has a flawless fusion of both of its parents in appearance and effects as well as flavors. White Nightmare has characteristic medium-sized lumpy dark forest green spade-shaped nugs with bright fiery orange hairs, purple leaves, and a super sticky coating of sweet syrupy resin. The taste is of sweet fruity berry with a potent hashy earthy aftertaste that lingers long after you finish toking. The aroma is surprisingly different, with a hazy hashy earthy bouquet that sweetens surprisingly as the nugs are broken apart and burned. The White Nightmare high is one to haunt you long after the effects wear off. The high starts with a stimulating high-powered stream of hazy euphoria that launches your mood into the clouds with a happy giddy effect that can be psychedelic at times. As your mood soars, your mind will slowly succumb to a cloudy introspection that leaves you spacey and distant as you fall victim to dreamy psychedelic visions. Your body will serve as an anchor with a warming numbing body buzz as your mind falls deeper and deeper out of connection with the real world. White Nightmare is the perfect bud for treating chronic fatigue, mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic pain, and inflammation.
About this strain
Blue Dream’s soaring sativa effects and fruity flavors collide with White Moonshine’s resinous coat of milky trichomes to produce White Nightmare. The sativa-dominant hybrid brings a forceful, sweet aroma of berries and Haze. The flavor stays true to its Blue Dream genetics but with an earthy, hash-like aftertaste. White Nightmare generates a stimulating stream of euphoria and bliss that elevates the mood and brings with it a comfortable, relaxing body high.
White Nightmare effects
Reported by real people like you
89 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
