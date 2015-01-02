(80% Sativa / 20% Indica) A Blue Dream x White Moonshine cross. This dank bud has a flawless fusion of both of its parents in appearance and effects as well as flavors. White Nightmare has characteristic medium-sized lumpy dark forest green spade-shaped nugs with bright fiery orange hairs, purple leaves, and a super sticky coating of sweet syrupy resin. The taste is of sweet fruity berry with a potent hashy earthy aftertaste that lingers long after you finish toking. The aroma is surprisingly different, with a hazy hashy earthy bouquet that sweetens surprisingly as the nugs are broken apart and burned. The White Nightmare high is one to haunt you long after the effects wear off. The high starts with a stimulating high-powered stream of hazy euphoria that launches your mood into the clouds with a happy giddy effect that can be psychedelic at times. As your mood soars, your mind will slowly succumb to a cloudy introspection that leaves you spacey and distant as you fall victim to dreamy psychedelic visions. Your body will serve as an anchor with a warming numbing body buzz as your mind falls deeper and deeper out of connection with the real world. White Nightmare is the perfect bud for treating chronic fatigue, mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic pain, and inflammation.