About this product

There's no more need to doubt: the best dry herb vape you could hope for has arrived! One of the latest additions from Airistech, the Herbva 5G is setting the standard for dry herb and flower enjoyment on-the-go. The device is sleek and discreet, with an appearance like a large USB flash drive. The oven in the Herbva 5G is 100% pure ceramic for quick, high-quality, and even heating. To enjoy, simply remove the mouthpiece with a firm pull; it's attached by magnets for hassle-free removal; and fill the heating chamber with your favorite finely ground blend before replacing the mouthpiece.



* All Baking, No Combustion

* Deep Ceramic-Walled Oven

* Three Temperature Settings

* Magnetic Mouthpiece for quick removal

* Reaches Target Temp within 20-30 seconds