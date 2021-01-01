About this product

It's time to up your game! Airistech are the leaders in quartz innovations and their latest is this: the Q-Cell Coil. Designed to evenly wick and heat your concentrates, Q-Cell will give you the best experience from your waxy concentrates.



This coil is 1" tall after being threaded in, so be sure it fits your desired vape before buying. The Q-Cell Atomizer Coil works best when paired with the Airistech Dabber Mouthpiece, which slides into place inside of the glass chamber and, with its built-in dab tool, can hold your concentrates perfectly in place as they get vaporized.



With 510 threading, this accessory will fit onto most modern vape accessories and parts, and hopefully your favorite battery! Although designed as a replacement part for the Airis Quaser, the universal threading on this piece makes it widely accepted for your favorite batteries.



* 510 threaded

* Fritted quartz heats quickly