Take dry herb baking to a new level with the Airistech Herbva Viva, now upgraded with a stronger mouthpiece and larger capacity.



This trendy portable dry herb pen is one of the best values on the market today. With temperature control ranging from 300° F to 435° F, the Airis Viva can help you reach the perfect temperature to bake your favorite herbal blends.



The ceramic chamber can hold a half-gram of herbs and can reach your set temperature within 60 seconds. And when your session is over, the built-in memory function will remember your favorite baking temperature for later use.



* 2200mAh battery.

* OLED digital display for temperature and baking stage.

* Adjustable Temperature from 300° F to 435° F.

* Ceramic heating chamber holds up to .5g of dried herbs.