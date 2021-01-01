Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
About this product
Take dry herb baking to a new level with the Airistech Herbva Viva, now upgraded with a stronger mouthpiece and larger capacity.
This trendy portable dry herb pen is one of the best values on the market today. With temperature control ranging from 300° F to 435° F, the Airis Viva can help you reach the perfect temperature to bake your favorite herbal blends.
The ceramic chamber can hold a half-gram of herbs and can reach your set temperature within 60 seconds. And when your session is over, the built-in memory function will remember your favorite baking temperature for later use.
* 2200mAh battery.
* OLED digital display for temperature and baking stage.
* Adjustable Temperature from 300° F to 435° F.
* Ceramic heating chamber holds up to .5g of dried herbs.
This trendy portable dry herb pen is one of the best values on the market today. With temperature control ranging from 300° F to 435° F, the Airis Viva can help you reach the perfect temperature to bake your favorite herbal blends.
The ceramic chamber can hold a half-gram of herbs and can reach your set temperature within 60 seconds. And when your session is over, the built-in memory function will remember your favorite baking temperature for later use.
* 2200mAh battery.
* OLED digital display for temperature and baking stage.
* Adjustable Temperature from 300° F to 435° F.
* Ceramic heating chamber holds up to .5g of dried herbs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!