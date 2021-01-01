About this product

Direct from Mexico, although not Baja California as the Baja refers to the hoodie's cotton and acrylic or recycled fiber material, comes the authentic Baja Hoodie, also known as a Surf Poncho. Each Baja Hoodie is super warm (can be layered under a jacket in winter), durable, unbelievably soft inside and environmentally friendly. These pull-over hoodies feature hand-made construction and classic surfer style that have made them popular for years!



A large, oversized front pouch pocket keeps your hands warm and holds your stuff. The V-neck design adds breathability, but can be tied closed for added warmth. These garments are hand-crafted so no two Baja Hoodies are exactly alike. Made primarily of acrylic.



Medium generally fits people <= 5'7" and <= 150 lbs. and shrink slightly after initial 2 - 3 washes.

Large generally fits people from 5'7" to 5'10", 145 - 180 lbs. and shrink slightly after initial washes.

X-Large generally fits people from 5'10" to 6'1", 175 - 210 lbs. and shrink slightly after initial washes.

XX-Large which fits people from 5'11" to 6'3" and 190 - 225 lbs. and shrink slightly after initial washes.

XXX-Large which fits people from 6'1" to 6'7" and 210+ lbs. and shrink slightly after initial washes.



We recommend washing your Baja Hoodie by itself on the first wash, wash in COLD water and do not use a dryer until after the 3rd wash and then keep it on low to no heat.