This compact, "double ball" shape doesn’t just look smooth. With the Atlas by MJ Arsenal, its form follows the function. That ball, while eye-catching, will be hard at work keeping water where it should be - in close contact with those hot vapors and definitely not in your mouth. Utilizing a 360-degree connected, low-lying, honeycomb style percolator you can expect the best function in the smallest of packages. With Atlas' compact shape, gorgeous lines, and spill-resistant design, you might just want to take it out and show it off.