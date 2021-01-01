Loading…
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

Atlas Mini Rig

This compact, "double ball" shape doesn’t just look smooth. With the Atlas by MJ Arsenal, its form follows the function. That ball, while eye-catching, will be hard at work keeping water where it should be - in close contact with those hot vapors and definitely not in your mouth. Utilizing a 360-degree connected, low-lying, honeycomb style percolator you can expect the best function in the smallest of packages. With Atlas' compact shape, gorgeous lines, and spill-resistant design, you might just want to take it out and show it off.
