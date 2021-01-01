About this product

In the ancient myths Atlas held the sky above the world. A glance inside of this piece with its Double Ball design and you can get the same feeling! The Atlas Mini Rig by MJ Arsenal works overtime to give you smooth, flavorful hits in a compact piece.



Standing only 5" tall, the Atlas Mini Rig doubles the cooling of your dabs with its Double Ball design, where the vapor traveling through the internal ball chamber is cooled by the water outside before being percolated through a low-lying honeycomb perc. It even has a splash guard at the top to ensure you get all vapor and no water.



This Limited Edition Atlas has a beautiful iridescent finish and a collector's edition prismatic box. If you love the Atlas, grab one of these limited edition pieces before they're gone!