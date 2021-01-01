About this product

Claude is named after one of the original inventors of the ancient Roman aqueduct system, revolutionizing the way water could be moved and utilized, changing the course of history as we know it today.



Introducing the latest Mini Rig offering from MJ Arsenal: Claude. Paying homage to MJA's first feature recycler, Merlin, Claude takes the water direction and filtration to a whole other level. You can literally feel the turbulent spin cycle your terp-filled vapor is put through, culminating into the most smooth and flavorful experience yet!



Let Claude take you for a ride. Elevate the ordinary.



