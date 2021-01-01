About this product

Diamond Glass offers some truly larger-than-life pieces, such as their Ranger collection of bongs. Joining them now is this mammoth 14" Tree Perc Diamond Mansion Bong!



It's called the Diamond Mansion for a reason: there's a lot of room inside. The beaker base is large and oversized, able to hold plenty of water to filter and purify smoke. The neck of the bong is nearly 2" wide, allowing for massive airflow for big rips.



In its center is an 8-arm tree perc, 8 diffusing stems waiting to percolate smoke for the cleanest hits you can imagine. And just above that is an ice pinch, allowing for up to 4" of chilling ice to cool the big hits you'll be taking!



The whole beaker base and the mouthpiece are colored in a rich, deep blue, but this bong is also available in Green and Pink so grab the best piece for your collection!



* 14" tall.

* Wide, large beaker base.

* 8-Arm tree perc with ice pinch for maximum percolation and cooling.

* Blue colored accents on beaker body and mouthpiece.

* Includes 4.5" downstem and 14mm dry herb bowl.