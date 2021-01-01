About this product

Just like the legendary hound from Hell, get three times the power with triple Honeycomb Percolators in the Dopezilla 16" Cerberus Water Pipe! Including a dry herb funnel bowl, this bong will help you get the max out of your herbs and flowers.



Built on a 4.5" wide base for ultimate support, this tall 2" wide bong stands an intimidating 16" tall and will percolate your smoke through three layers of Honeycomb Percs, and that's before it even gets to the ice pinch! the Bullet Hole Ice Catcher works as a splash guard to keep the water contained while smoke rises through, and affords about 6" of space for ice to cool your herb vapor.



* 16" Tall

* Three Honeycomb Percs

* Bullet Hole Ice Catch

* Includes matching 14mm Dry Herb Bowl

* Available in Black and Milky Teal