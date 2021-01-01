Loading…
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

Dopezilla 7" Lil Lizard Beaker Bong Pink

About this product

This beaker-style bong has nothing between you and your smoke, only a diffusing downstem that reaches into the water reservoir to gently percolate and purify your smoke. No ice pinch, no fancy percs, just high quality borosilicate glass and a herb bowl and downstem to put your herbs to work. Nothing beats the raw performance of a Lil Lizard.

* Thick Borosilicate Glass
* No Percs or Ice Pinch
* Gently Colored Accents
* Includes 3.5" Downstem & 14mm Bowl
