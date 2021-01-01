About this product

This beaker-style bong has nothing between you and your smoke, only a diffusing downstem that reaches into the water reservoir to gently percolate and purify your smoke. No ice pinch, no fancy percs, just high quality borosilicate glass and a herb bowl and downstem to put your herbs to work. Nothing beats the raw performance of a Lil Lizard.



* Thick Borosilicate Glass

* No Percs or Ice Pinch

* Gently Colored Accents

* Includes 3.5" Downstem & 14mm Bowl