About this product

For a clean, simple, and compact bong that can deliver strong, pure hits, trust in the Dopezilla Lil Zilla to deliver. Built on a beaker base for maximum water volume, the Dopezilla 7" Lil Zilla Ice Bong offers minimal percolation using only the diffusing downstem for the purest tastes, and the ice pinch on its neck allows every draw to be chilled with ice. Being only 7" tall, the Lil Zilla is one of the smallest pieces in the Dopezilla Glass collection, offering great hits in a compact design.



Enjoy the Lil Zilla in familiar Dopezilla colors like Milky Green to make your collection complete. The color is reflected in the mouthpiece and the included dry herb bowl.



Every Lil Zilla comes with a 3" Diffusing Downstem & a matching 14mm Dry Herb Bowl, and is packaged in a collectible gift box.



* 7" Tall

* Beaker Base

* Accent Colors

* Includes 3" Downstem & Bowl