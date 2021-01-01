About this product

A new addition to the lineup of Dopezilla's mythical-themed water pipes, the Chimera joins the ranks of the Cerberus and Cyclops to offer you clean hits through a clean piece.



Dopezilla's Chimera is handcrafted from borosilicate glass with colored accents and logo. This is a very basic bong offering little in the way of percolation so nothing gets between you and the flavor of your favorite herbs. The diffusing downstem is the only percolation this pipe offers; the only other feature it boasts is a bullet-hole ice pinch, a thick ring of glass at the top of its beaker base which can hold about 3.5" of ice to help cool your flavorful smoke.



This ice bong is easy to clean and maintain and comes ready to smoke right out of its cool gift box, including both a diffusing downstem and a dry herb bowl colored to match the pipe's accents.



So if you are on the lookout for a solid and unique beaker ice bong to add to your glass collection, you have found your perfect match!



* 8.5" Tall

* Beaker Base

* Bullet-Hole Ice Pinch

* Colored Accents