Logo for the brand Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

Hydra VE Vape Edition Mini Rig

About this product

Introducing the Hydra VE, Vape Edition!

Turn any round-tipped vape pen into a portable dab rig with the Hydra VE. Same great recycling Klein function with a custom spout to help elevate the ordinary vape. The female joint is made to receive most-sized circular tip dab pens.

Plug, pull, and enjoy the massive clouds!

* 4" Tall.
* The World's first vape-ready dab rig!
* One-Size-Fits-Most circular joint.
* Klein Recycling mini rig.
