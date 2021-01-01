About this product

Relive the "old days" with this unique Pipe-Shaped Vape Pen Battery! This vape that looks like an old school pipe boasts a 900mAh battery, and looks like expertly milled cherry wood with a glossy finish. What sets this kit apart from others? The battery is shaped like a round, wood carved pipe! The battery is 1.75" tall and can be comfortably held in your hand. When you're ready to set it down, the flat bottom on this pipe battery makes it easy to keep resting upright. When you're ready to put it to work, take your favorite 510-threaded vape cartridge and screw it right into the stem of the pipe thanks to the familiar and industry standard 510 threading. Once you have the tank on, just press the button to heat the cartridge and enjoy; alternatively, press the button twice to engage preheating to enjoy your juices any time.



Variable Voltage Battery

This vape battery is chock-full of surprises and functions. To start with, it's shaped like a pipe! How cool is that? At the mouth of the pipe, instead of packing it there's a button. This button activates the various functions on the pipe:



5 quick clicks will turn the device on or off

3 clicks will cycle the voltage between three settings: 3.3 V illuminated in green, 3.5 V in blue, and 3.8 V in red.

2 clicks will activate a 15 second preheat function, getting your e-juices up to a steady temperature to enjoy.



Cartridge Not Included

Unfortunately, this pipe vape does not come with a vape tank of any sort. However, since it sports standard 510 threading, it can fit most 510 threaded cartridges! If you have one to spare, just screw it in and enjoy. If you need one, don't worry! We carry a large selection of vape cartridges awaiting your favorite vape juice. Browse our shop to find everything you need to enjoy your new vape!