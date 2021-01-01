About this product

The RAW Beanie makes cold days and nights a little more bearable. This simple but elegant hat has the iconic RAW logo patched and sewn across the front so it looks clean and is washing machine friendly. Made extra soft and comfy, the all-black RAW Beanie will keep you warm and toasty all winter long. Show your love for the best rolling papers in the world with the RAW Beanie!



One size fits all.

Machine washable.