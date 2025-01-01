About this product
• 6 Cones per Packet
• Made From the Purest Natural Fibers
• Pre-Rolled with Tip
• 32-Piece Display Available
• Raw Classic Cones are the ones that changed an entire industry.
RAW Classic 1 1/4 Cones are pre rolled to help you make a perfect cone fast, and precision-crafted to retaining their shape while being filled with the most material.
Each Classic 1 1/4 Cone is made from the same proprietary blend of unbleached natural fibers as Raw Classic Papers, and, like all other RAW products, have no added chalk or dyes. The only addition is a natural sugar-based gum for a slow, even burn. Also, every roll is watermarked with Raw's signature crisscross pattern for slow, even burns for the perfect smoke every time.
All of RAW's cones are hand rolled in Bali and made from natural, chlorine-free paper, and each tip is carefully rolled following the natural grain fibers to ensure a perfectly round tip.
Raw pre-rolled makes life easier and once you’ve rolled with them you'll never go back to rolling your own!
Receive one packet containing 6 Cones per quantity ordered.
Cone Size: 1 1/4, 83/26
Cones per Pack: 6 Cones
Cone Material: Plant Fibers
Cone Capacity: .75 grams
Packaging: Cardboard Cone Packaging
Display Box Quantity: 32
Display Packaging: Tear Top Box
32-Piece Display Box Available
Interested in selling this product wholesale? Sign up today to get wholesale pricing, retail displays, and a friendly rep! Visit https://waterbedsnstuff.com/wholesale-registration/ to get started.
RAW Classic 1 1/4 Pre-Rolled Cones
Waterbeds 'n' StuffRolling Papers
About this product
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
