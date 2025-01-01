About this product
• 50 Paper Booklet
• Purest Natural Fibers
• Organic Acacia Tree Sap Gumline
• 24 Booklet Display Box Available
These are the papers that started it all. Rolling papers may come in many different sizes and shapes these days, but 1¼ papers, also known as 125 size, are the standard size that's centuries old for a classic smoke.
Like all of RAW's rolling papers, these are natural, unrefined, unbleached papers made using a natural process with a natural tree sap gumline to ensure a smooth, clean smoking experience. Feel confident in your rolled smokes when you use RAW papers!
Each sheet is lined with RAW's proprietary crisscross watermark to ensure a slow, even burn. If you've never experienced RAW papers before, grab a pack of these and enjoy the difference!
Receive one pack of 50 papers per quantity ordered.
RAW Classic 1 1/4 Rolling Papers Specs:
• Papers per Pack: 50
• Paper Size: 1 1/4
• Paper Dimensions: 78 mm x 44 mm
• Paper Material: Plant Fibers
• Packaging: Paper Booklet
• Display Box Quantity: 24
• Display Packaging: Pop Up Tear Away Display Box
24-Piece Display Available
Interested in selling this product wholesale? Sign up today to get wholesale pricing, retail displays, and a friendly rep! Visit https://waterbedsnstuff.com/wholesale-registration/ to get started.
• Purest Natural Fibers
• Organic Acacia Tree Sap Gumline
• 24 Booklet Display Box Available
These are the papers that started it all. Rolling papers may come in many different sizes and shapes these days, but 1¼ papers, also known as 125 size, are the standard size that's centuries old for a classic smoke.
Like all of RAW's rolling papers, these are natural, unrefined, unbleached papers made using a natural process with a natural tree sap gumline to ensure a smooth, clean smoking experience. Feel confident in your rolled smokes when you use RAW papers!
Each sheet is lined with RAW's proprietary crisscross watermark to ensure a slow, even burn. If you've never experienced RAW papers before, grab a pack of these and enjoy the difference!
Receive one pack of 50 papers per quantity ordered.
RAW Classic 1 1/4 Rolling Papers Specs:
• Papers per Pack: 50
• Paper Size: 1 1/4
• Paper Dimensions: 78 mm x 44 mm
• Paper Material: Plant Fibers
• Packaging: Paper Booklet
• Display Box Quantity: 24
• Display Packaging: Pop Up Tear Away Display Box
24-Piece Display Available
Interested in selling this product wholesale? Sign up today to get wholesale pricing, retail displays, and a friendly rep! Visit https://waterbedsnstuff.com/wholesale-registration/ to get started.
RAW Classic 1 1/4 Rolling Paper
Waterbeds 'n' StuffRolling Papers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
• 50 Paper Booklet
• Purest Natural Fibers
• Organic Acacia Tree Sap Gumline
• 24 Booklet Display Box Available
These are the papers that started it all. Rolling papers may come in many different sizes and shapes these days, but 1¼ papers, also known as 125 size, are the standard size that's centuries old for a classic smoke.
Like all of RAW's rolling papers, these are natural, unrefined, unbleached papers made using a natural process with a natural tree sap gumline to ensure a smooth, clean smoking experience. Feel confident in your rolled smokes when you use RAW papers!
Each sheet is lined with RAW's proprietary crisscross watermark to ensure a slow, even burn. If you've never experienced RAW papers before, grab a pack of these and enjoy the difference!
Receive one pack of 50 papers per quantity ordered.
RAW Classic 1 1/4 Rolling Papers Specs:
• Papers per Pack: 50
• Paper Size: 1 1/4
• Paper Dimensions: 78 mm x 44 mm
• Paper Material: Plant Fibers
• Packaging: Paper Booklet
• Display Box Quantity: 24
• Display Packaging: Pop Up Tear Away Display Box
24-Piece Display Available
Interested in selling this product wholesale? Sign up today to get wholesale pricing, retail displays, and a friendly rep! Visit https://waterbedsnstuff.com/wholesale-registration/ to get started.
• Purest Natural Fibers
• Organic Acacia Tree Sap Gumline
• 24 Booklet Display Box Available
These are the papers that started it all. Rolling papers may come in many different sizes and shapes these days, but 1¼ papers, also known as 125 size, are the standard size that's centuries old for a classic smoke.
Like all of RAW's rolling papers, these are natural, unrefined, unbleached papers made using a natural process with a natural tree sap gumline to ensure a smooth, clean smoking experience. Feel confident in your rolled smokes when you use RAW papers!
Each sheet is lined with RAW's proprietary crisscross watermark to ensure a slow, even burn. If you've never experienced RAW papers before, grab a pack of these and enjoy the difference!
Receive one pack of 50 papers per quantity ordered.
RAW Classic 1 1/4 Rolling Papers Specs:
• Papers per Pack: 50
• Paper Size: 1 1/4
• Paper Dimensions: 78 mm x 44 mm
• Paper Material: Plant Fibers
• Packaging: Paper Booklet
• Display Box Quantity: 24
• Display Packaging: Pop Up Tear Away Display Box
24-Piece Display Available
Interested in selling this product wholesale? Sign up today to get wholesale pricing, retail displays, and a friendly rep! Visit https://waterbedsnstuff.com/wholesale-registration/ to get started.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
Notice a problem?Report this item