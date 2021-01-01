About this product

Add some style with a RAWesome accessory that goes with any outfit: this awesome RAW Poker Hat!



Each adjustable snapback hat includes a bamboo poker stored in the bill, ready to help you smoke no matter the occasion.



These hats include RAW's iconic red logo across the top and their "Pure Natural Hemp Fibers" stamp on the underside of the bill.



The Raw Poker Hat was designed not just to look good, but to help you smoke better. After desperately searching for something to use as a poker we came up with this hat. We designed a special built-in poker made of bamboo! The unrefined black snapback hat features an offset RAW logo embroidered on the the front panel and text along the top of the rounded bill. Welcome to your new favorite smokin’ hat – the RAW Poker Hat!