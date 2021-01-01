About this product

Rep your brand and walk around in comfort and style with these awesome Raw Socks! This pair of crew socks are super soft and have a classic Raw tied print on them.



These Raw Socks are made from 80% soft, vegan combed long fiber cotton, 18% nylon, and 2% spandex. Combed long fiber cotton is an extremely soft version of cotton made by combing out impurities and short threads. This leaves only the long, soft cotton fibers that have then have knit into these badass socks. This cotton is also stronger and has more longevity than regular cotton. The nylon and spandex are needed for the sock to maintain its shape and softly hold on your feet.