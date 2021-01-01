About this product

Inspired by one of the most iconic shapes in glass, the Royale is a modified version of the classic “fab-egg”. It features not only the percolation powers of the classic design of its inspiration but a little of that MJ Arsenal magic thrown in, too. True to the original, the combined internal chambers function as a percolator - using small connecting holes between the upper and lower chambers and forcing together hot, impure vapor and cool, cleansing water. With the domed walls, water is again forced back down to filter once again to deliver a smooth pull every time.