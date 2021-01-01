Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
About this product
We come in peace! Advanced smoking technology at your fingertips. This bubbler's truly out of this world!
Designed, developed, and patented by MJ Arsenal, The Martian is the Blunt Bubbler that spawned the entire category. Enjoy the product that started it all, giving you the ultimate filtration for your rolled items!
Designed, developed, and patented by MJ Arsenal, The Martian is the Blunt Bubbler that spawned the entire category. Enjoy the product that started it all, giving you the ultimate filtration for your rolled items!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!