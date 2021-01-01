Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

The Martian Original Blunt Bubbler

Buy Here

About this product

We come in peace! Advanced smoking technology at your fingertips. This bubbler's truly out of this world!

Designed, developed, and patented by MJ Arsenal, The Martian is the Blunt Bubbler that spawned the entire category. Enjoy the product that started it all, giving you the ultimate filtration for your rolled items!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!