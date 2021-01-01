About this product

Named after the ancient Greek gods, the Titan Mini Rig from MJ Arsenal towers above its peers without sacrificing what makes Mini Rigs great: compact air chambers to provide more terps.



The top of the Titan features an Incycler recycler chamber which draws water in without the need for intake tubes. At the bottom, a double ball perc efficiently percolates vapor for clean and pure draws every time. Both of these chambers come together to provide efficient water movement for awesome tokes.



As with other MJ Arsenal mini rigs, the downstem on the Titan has a Drip Catch to collect unused waxes for re-vaporizing. It also has the mini rig-standard 10mm joint for small accessories, and comes complete with a 10mm flat top banger for immediate use.



When you want maximum flavor from a miniature piece, the Titan can't be beat! Grab one today.



* 6.5" Tall.

* Made from strong borosilicate glass.

* Incycler for a compact, efficient design.

* Fixed, upright downstem.

* 4 unique circulation chambers.

* Includes 10mm flat top banger.