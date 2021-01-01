About this product

Melding a classic look with modern features, the Ursa Mini Rig is likely to be a fixture on your mantle and in your rotation. Pulling through its reinforced, base-connected disc percolator, vapor is split into tiny bubbles for maximum water diffusion before being spun into a vortex for a second rinse in the internal chamber. With a constant flow of water and the spinning of the vapor, each pull is fresh, smooth, and full of flavor. We even added in our unique rear-mounted downstem and built-in reclaim catcher to prevent spills and clogging. With all of this functionality packed into a palm size, you’ll find Ursa to be a portable rig that delivers hits unrivaled by glass even twice its size.