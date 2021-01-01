About this product

Bay Area rapper Berner has used his dry herb expertise to bring you one of the cleanest burning papers available. Elevate your dry herb sessions with the Vibes Cones - 1.25" Size.



Vibes Ultra Thin 1.25" Cones are constructed from uber-thin hemp paper, for a smooth, even burn every session. A thinner hemp paper means natural flavor can shine, as it won’t be affected by too much outside “paper smoke”. Finely ground dry herb works fantastic in these papers as the thin paper will allow the material’s taste to shine.



These are standard 1.25" cones, able to fit around a half gram of dry herb, great for sharing between 2-3 people.



* 6x 1.25" Cones

* Slow burning 100% hemp paper

* Standard 1.25” Length