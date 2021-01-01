About this product

Elevate your next dry herb session with the Vibes Rolling Papers - King Size Slim.



Cultivated and crafted in France, Vibes Rolling Papers are ultra thin and burn slowly for an elevated flavor experience. A thinner paper means your dry herb’s natural flavor can shine, as it won’t be affected by too much “paper smoke”. These are King Size Slim rolling papers and can hold around 1 gram of dry herb.



* 33x Vibes Rolling Papers - King Size Slim

* Natural Rolling Paper

* Cultivated in France

* Kitted in the Dominican Republic