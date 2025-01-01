About this product
• Zig-Zag's thinnest rolling papers.
• 1 1/4 paper size, 78mm x 38mm.
• Made using natural flax plant fibers.
• 32 papers per booklet.
• 24-piece display box available.
Roll up more of what you love with less paper in the way. Grab a pack of Zig-Zag Ultra Thin Rolling Papers for paper so thin you won't even notice it's there.
Zig-Zag Ultra Thin is the thinnest rolling paper, meaning less getting in the way between you and your favorite herbal blends. Zig-Zag Ultra Thin 1 1/4 papers are the cigarette paper size you know and love, great for rolling joints for you and your friends.
Grab a pack of award-winning cigarette papers for yourself, and experience why Zig-Zag Ultra Thin rolling papers have been enjoyed for more than 100 years.
24-Piece Display Available
24-Piece Display Available
Zig-Zag Ultra Thin 1 1/4 Rolling Paper
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn't have done it without you. That's why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can't find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
