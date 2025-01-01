We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Wave Edibles
#Feel the Wave
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Wave Edibles products
20 products
Chocolates
KoKo Joe's Truffle 10mg
by Wave Edibles
THC 10%
Chocolates
Chocolate Chocolate Truffles 30mg 3-pack
by Wave Edibles
Candy
Chocolate Salted Caramel 10mg
by Wave Edibles
THC 10%
Chocolates
Salty Toffee Crunch Truffle 3-pack
by Wave Edibles
Chocolates
Peanut Butter Bliss Truffles 10mg 3-pack
by Wave Edibles
Candy
Signature Salted Caramel 10mg 2-pack
by Wave Edibles
Chocolates
Chocolate Salted Caramels 3-pack
by Wave Edibles
Chocolates
Chocolate Sandwich Cookies 10mg 2-pack
by Wave Edibles
Chocolates
Monster Mint Cookie Chocolates 100mg 10-pack
by Wave Edibles
Chocolates
Sea Turtles (2018 Dope Cup Runner Up!) 10mg 2-pack
by Wave Edibles
Candy
Salty Toffee Crunch Truffles 30mg 3pk
by Wave Edibles
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Candy
Blood Orange Poppers 100mg 10-Pack
by Wave Edibles
Chocolates
Chocolate Sandwich Cookie 10mg
by Wave Edibles
THC 10%
Chocolates
1:1 Chocolate Crave Bar 30mg 3-pack
by Wave Edibles
THC 15%
CBD 20%
Chocolates
KoKo Joe's Truffles 10mg 3-pack
by Wave Edibles
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Happy Peanuts! 100mg 10-pack
by Wave Edibles
THC 100%
Chocolates
Sea Turtles 10mg 2pk
by Wave Edibles
THC 10%
CBD 0.02%
Chocolates
10:1 CBD Crave Bar 30mg 3-pack
by Wave Edibles
Chocolates
The Chocolate Crave Bar - Vegan & Gluten Free! 30mg 3-pack
by Wave Edibles
Chocolates
1:1 CBD Crave Bar - Vegan & Gluten Free 30mg 3-pack
by Wave Edibles
THC 5%
CBD 5%
