Waxman Concentrates
Wax
About this product
– BHO free proprietary process using state-of-the-art essential oil extractors using pharmaceutical grade solvents.
– Every batch is carefully purged and cured for optimal quality and safety.
– Lab tested for potency and safety made from high quality source material
– Consistent high POTENCY!
– Every batch is carefully purged and cured for optimal quality and safety.
– Lab tested for potency and safety made from high quality source material
– Consistent high POTENCY!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!