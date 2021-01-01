About this product

The idea is that by leaning items, such as extra Nails, Caps, tools, extra Jars of concentrates against the center Pillars , you take up less space than if they were laid flat on a DAB mat on a table. There are a few other Benefits to this WELL THOUGHT OUT DESIGN.

1. Neither End of your DAB TOOL touches the ground- By lodging your tool in-between the TOOL ELIVATION GRIPS.

2. The Pillars that form the TOOL ELIVATION GRIPS absorb any movement from the tool when you release the tool from your grip. This comes in play when you are balancing Crumble or any other non-stick CONCENTRATE such as some 92 Full melt or Sugar wax or Crystalline.

3. The Base creates the MOST STABLE Item for you to keep your items. the DAB BUDDY can lean up to 79 Degrees without falling over. you can lodge ANY tool in-between the pillars and TURN it UPSIDE DOWN and the tools will remain lodged in-between the TOOL ELEVATION GRIPS.

4. The DAB BUDDY uses 1LB 6OZ of Platinum Cured Silicone. The Most used in ANY Product in its Category

5. Has places for Q-tips or alcohol filled Q-tips

Acts as an ELEGANT WAX DISPLAY for DISPENSARIES