Wee Farms
Cultivating The Finest Craft Cannabis For The Oregon Market!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
8 products
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Roll 1g
by Wee Farms
THC 20.68%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tropicana Cookies
by Wee Farms
THC 23.47%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
GMO
by Wee Farms
THC 29%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Wee Farms
THC 20.68%
CBD 0%
Flower
Granddaddy Purple B Buds
by Wee Farms
THC 21.4%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Han Solo Burger
by Wee Farms
THC 22%
CBD 0.15%
Flower
Mimosa
by Wee Farms
THC 20.69%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Cheesecake
by Wee Farms
THC 21.09%
CBD 0%
Cannabis