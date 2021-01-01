5 ml Polystyrene Concentrate Containers
About this product
Our Polystyrene Concentrate Containers are the perfect container for your concentrates. Whether for wax, shatter, crumble or any other type of concentrate these Polystyrene Concentrate Containers are ideal packaging.
Quantity: 250 units
Size: 5 ml
Material: Polystyrene
Recyclable
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
Quantity: 250 units
Size: 5 ml
Material: Polystyrene
Recyclable
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!