5 ml Polystyrene with Silicone Insert Containers

About this product

Our Polystyrene Containers with Silicone Insert are made of polystyrene with a silicone layer to make dabbing easier.

*WARNING/DISCLAIMER: Silicone and butane may not be compatible; silicone may react with products derived from butane-based extraction processes. Silicone containers are not recommended for storing products derived through butane-based extraction.

Quantity: 250 units
Size: 5 ml
Color: White
Material: Polystyrene and Silicone

Recyclable
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
