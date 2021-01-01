5 ml Polystyrene with Silicone Insert Containers
About this product
Our Polystyrene Containers with Silicone Insert are made of polystyrene with a silicone layer to make dabbing easier.
*WARNING/DISCLAIMER: Silicone and butane may not be compatible; silicone may react with products derived from butane-based extraction processes. Silicone containers are not recommended for storing products derived through butane-based extraction.
Quantity: 250 units
Size: 5 ml
Color: White
Material: Polystyrene and Silicone
Recyclable
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
