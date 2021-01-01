About this product

Our Silicone Concentrate Containers feature a non-stick design making them the perfect solution for storing your concentrates. These are an industry standard for storing oils, wax, dabs, and shatter. Because our Silicone Concentrate Containers are reusable and washable they offer a cost effective solution for storing your goods.



*WARNING/DISCLAIMER: Silicone and butane may not be compatible; silicone may react with products derived from butane-based extraction processes. Silicone containers are not recommended for storing products derived through butane-based extraction.



Quantity: 250 units

Size: 5 ml

Color: Clear

Material: Silicone



Reuseable

Microwave Safe

Dishwasher Safe

Heat Resistant

Frezer Safe

Eco-friendly