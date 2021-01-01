Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand weed packaging and beyond

weed packaging and beyond

5 ml Glass Concentrate Containers

About this product

Our glass concentrate containers are made of crystal clear high quality glass featuring an airtight screw top container design that helps make it smell proof and water resistant keeping your concentrates fresh. They’re perfect for displaying and storing cannabis concentrates, buds, or samples. These glass concentrate containers are among the most popular choices for both dispensaries and medical collectives.

Quantity: 250 units
Size: 5 ml
Capacity: Up to 1 gram
Material: Glass

Screw Top Design
Airtight
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!