About WeeDa People International
WeeDa People International is an organization of Cannabis lovers committed to spreading the truth about our favorite plant. For decades the world has been denied the freedom to consume and enjoy the many benefits of marijuana and it is time to bring prohibition and criminalization to an end! Visit our website to read our Declaration of Weedependence, the latest in cannabis news, and browse all the awesome merch to show the world you're High, Happy and Here to Stay!