Fresh Orchard Flavor with a Perfectly Balanced High



Bite into the crisp, refreshing taste of a perfect green apple harvest with our carefully crafted Delta 9 THC edibles. Each 10 mg gummy captures that authentic tart-sweet apple flavor that's both refreshing and satisfying. The moderate dosing makes these green apple gummies perfect for both newcomers to THC delta 9 and experienced users who prefer precise, manageable effects throughout their day.