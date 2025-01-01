About this product
Sweet Meets Tart in Every Perfectly Dosed Bite
Get ready for a flavor explosion that'll make your taste buds dance! Our Pink Lemonade Nerd Clusters combine the nostalgic crunch and tangy sweetness of childhood candy with 15 mg of premium Delta 9 THC per gummy. Each cluster delivers that perfect balance of sweet and sour that made nerd-style candies legendary, now enhanced with a euphoric twist that's ideal for creative projects, social gatherings, or whenever you need that extra spark of energy and focus.
Get ready for a flavor explosion that'll make your taste buds dance! Our Pink Lemonade Nerd Clusters combine the nostalgic crunch and tangy sweetness of childhood candy with 15 mg of premium Delta 9 THC per gummy. Each cluster delivers that perfect balance of sweet and sour that made nerd-style candies legendary, now enhanced with a euphoric twist that's ideal for creative projects, social gatherings, or whenever you need that extra spark of energy and focus.
Nerd Clusters - Pink Lemonade Delta 9 Candy
CandyTHC -CBD -
Nerd Clusters - Pink Lemonade Delta 9 Candy
CandyTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Sweet Meets Tart in Every Perfectly Dosed Bite
Get ready for a flavor explosion that'll make your taste buds dance! Our Pink Lemonade Nerd Clusters combine the nostalgic crunch and tangy sweetness of childhood candy with 15 mg of premium Delta 9 THC per gummy. Each cluster delivers that perfect balance of sweet and sour that made nerd-style candies legendary, now enhanced with a euphoric twist that's ideal for creative projects, social gatherings, or whenever you need that extra spark of energy and focus.
Get ready for a flavor explosion that'll make your taste buds dance! Our Pink Lemonade Nerd Clusters combine the nostalgic crunch and tangy sweetness of childhood candy with 15 mg of premium Delta 9 THC per gummy. Each cluster delivers that perfect balance of sweet and sour that made nerd-style candies legendary, now enhanced with a euphoric twist that's ideal for creative projects, social gatherings, or whenever you need that extra spark of energy and focus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item