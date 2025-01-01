Sweet Meets Tart in Every Perfectly Dosed Bite



Get ready for a flavor explosion that'll make your taste buds dance! Our Pink Lemonade Nerd Clusters combine the nostalgic crunch and tangy sweetness of childhood candy with 15 mg of premium Delta 9 THC per gummy. Each cluster delivers that perfect balance of sweet and sour that made nerd-style candies legendary, now enhanced with a euphoric twist that's ideal for creative projects, social gatherings, or whenever you need that extra spark of energy and focus.