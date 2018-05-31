About this product

AK 47 regular seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. AK 47 has been derived from: Colombian x Mexican x Thai x Afghan. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 63 days. AK 47 regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 140 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 170 cm and will yield 425 to 575 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pungent, sour, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from $ 33.95 (5 seeds). Buy these AK 47 regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/ak-47-regular-seeds