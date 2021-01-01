About this product

CBD White Widow regular seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. CBD White Widow has been derived from: Original White Widow X CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 69 days. CBD White Widow regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 250 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, spicy and the effects can best be described as: creative, happy, relaxed.



Now in stock and available from 33.95 USD (5 seeds). Buy these CBD White Widow regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cbd-white-widow-regular-seeds